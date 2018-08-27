SunTrust Banks Comments on Tenet Healthcare Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

