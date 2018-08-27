SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Davita Inc (DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davita in a research note issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Davita stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. Davita has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,365,000 after buying an additional 1,504,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Davita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Davita by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after buying an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,689,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.