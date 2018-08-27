SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $521,942.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, SunContract has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00268120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00156061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036388 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,904,659 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

