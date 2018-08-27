Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.16.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $298.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $264.36 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

