Stryker Co. (SYK) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,795,000 after buying an additional 646,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $344,094,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after buying an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,169,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $138.56 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

