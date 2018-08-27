Strayer Education (STRA) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research began coverage on Strayer Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Strayer Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strayer Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strayer Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $136.01 on Friday. Strayer Education has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. equities analysts expect that Strayer Education will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In related news, insider Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $12,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $678,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,147.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,238 shares of company stock worth $22,534,313. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strayer Education by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Strayer Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strayer Education by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Strayer Education by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.