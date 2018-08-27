Stifel Nicolaus Increases Wingstop (WING) Price Target to $80.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $49.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

WING opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $57,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 15,155.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 938,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

