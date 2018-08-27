State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

