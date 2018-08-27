State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.64 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after buying an additional 106,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $7,986,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,317 shares of company stock valued at $35,391,935. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $242.15 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.50 and a twelve month high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

