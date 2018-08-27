State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.56 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 417.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,603,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,425 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

