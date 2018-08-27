State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 41,538 CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

CIT stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

