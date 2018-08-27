SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 134,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 300,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.
