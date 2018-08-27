SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 134,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 300,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

