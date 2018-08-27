Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 804 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.98.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

