Splunk’s (SPLK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $141,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1,838.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 460,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 312,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,588,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.