Splunk (SPLK) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 925,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after buying an additional 166,342 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

