Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 119.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 249,001 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 81.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Splunk by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Splunk by 91.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 464,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 221,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 13,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,637,908.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,572.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

