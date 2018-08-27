Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $24.53 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

