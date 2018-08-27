S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,427. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $149.97 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.