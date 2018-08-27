South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,234 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 91.06%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

