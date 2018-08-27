Sonos Inc (SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Sonos stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. 19,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,732. Sonos has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

