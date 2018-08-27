Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Merchants (FRME) Share Price

Headlines about First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4341037445566 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57 shares of company stock valued at $2,703 and sold 42,047 shares valued at $2,057,346. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

