Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Starz Acquisition (STRZA) Stock Price

News headlines about Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ:STRZA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starz Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0440842479704 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRZA opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Starz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Starz Acquisition Company Profile

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

