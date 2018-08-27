Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cameco (CCJ) Share Price

Media coverage about Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cameco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2954403767829 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 6.16. Cameco has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.