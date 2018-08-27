Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Share Price

News stories about Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4156204393479 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $44.70 on Monday. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Banco Macro SA ADR Class B alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Santander raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.