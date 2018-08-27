Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vodafone Group (VOD) Share Price

Media coverage about Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vodafone Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 44.8515469111206 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

VOD opened at $22.83 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.