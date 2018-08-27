Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HFF (HF) Stock Price

Headlines about HFF (NYSE:HF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HFF earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7316620407698 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:HF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.45. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,103. HFF has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.99.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. HFF had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. research analysts forecast that HFF will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

