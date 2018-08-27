Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price

Media stories about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.776820690105 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.09 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

