Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Braskem SA ADR Class A (BAK) Share Price

Media coverage about Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Braskem SA ADR Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.0736695765872 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Braskem SA ADR Class A stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. Braskem SA ADR Class A has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

