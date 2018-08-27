Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Charter Communications (CHTR) Share Price

Press coverage about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4518262596749 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.67. 1,222,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,837. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $404.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

