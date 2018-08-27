SilverBow Resources (SBOW) vs. Denbury Resources (DNR) Financial Contrast

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: DNR) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 23.04% 24.31% 8.52% Denbury Resources 14.77% 25.74% 3.93%

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Denbury Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $195.91 million 1.81 $71.97 million $6.08 5.00 Denbury Resources $1.13 billion 2.13 $163.15 million $0.14 37.29

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SilverBow Resources and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Denbury Resources 0 8 1 0 2.11

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Denbury Resources has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 35.82%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 259.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

