Sidoti Begins Coverage on Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KELYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $26.01 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

