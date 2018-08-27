Short Interest in Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE) Declines By 2.4%

Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,097,157 shares, a decrease of 2.4% from the July 31st total of 15,460,995 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nexgen Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,156,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 612,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexgen Energy by 105.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,875,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nexgen Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,386,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 953,487 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexgen Energy by 191.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,890 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Nexgen Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexgen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $1.89 on Monday. Nexgen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nexgen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.