Short Interest in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Increases By 25.1%

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,843,652 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 9,465,290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,469,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $300.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $404.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
