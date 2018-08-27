Short Interest in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Increases By 25.1%

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,843,652 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 9,465,290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,469,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $300.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $404.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

