Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $140.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -334.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

