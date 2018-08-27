Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. research analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,311,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 596,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.