SHIELD (XSH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,766.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $10,766.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.04088061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.84 or 0.07790766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00852268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.01416428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00184591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.02044038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00289925 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.