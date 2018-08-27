Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) SVP Edward H. Mckay Sells 2,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 0.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

