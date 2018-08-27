Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,276,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 514,041 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises about 1.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $227,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 853,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 298,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.