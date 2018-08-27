Shefa Yamim ATM (SEFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shefa Yamim ATM stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Thursday.

Get Shefa Yamim ATM alerts:

Shefa Yamim ATM Company Profile

Shefa Yamim (A.T.M.) Ltd. operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for sapphires, rubies, carmel sapphires, hibonites and large natural moissanite crystals, and diamonds, as well as gold deposits. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mt Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Yamim ATM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Yamim ATM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.