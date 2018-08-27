ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Director Sells $5,931,575.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $5,931,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,537,721.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOW opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.34, a P/E/G ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $44,438,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $15,416,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.12.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

