Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

