Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,553 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,582 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,356,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 311,091 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 229,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

