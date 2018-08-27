Sei Investments Co. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 184.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.