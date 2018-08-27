SegWit2x Trading Down 21.9% This Week (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $33,433.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001104 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X . SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Negocie Coins and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

