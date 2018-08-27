Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Huntsman (HUN)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. MED reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.46.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $302,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Huntsman by 264.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,101,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,857 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $731,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

