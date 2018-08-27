Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Position Lifted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 170,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $80.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.