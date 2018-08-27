Sanofi (SNY) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Argus

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sanofi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

