salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Cut by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $152.30 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,459.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and have sold 543,942 shares valued at $75,624,499. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

