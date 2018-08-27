Sabre Corp (SABR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,062,406 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 8,993,096 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,344,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

SABR opened at $25.58 on Monday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $391,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,230,303 shares of company stock worth $670,231,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,635,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 514,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 112,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,268,000 after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $14,969,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

