Royce & Associates LP Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.49% of Cabot worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5,625.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $65.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cabot news, VP James Patrick Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $440,853.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

